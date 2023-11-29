Wednesday's game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) at George M. Holmes Convocation Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-64 and heavily favors Appalachian State to come out on top. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center

Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 80, East Tennessee State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-15.5)

Appalachian State (-15.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Appalachian State has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while East Tennessee State is 2-3-0. The Mountaineers have a 4-1-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Buccaneers have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Appalachian State Performance Insights

The Mountaineers' +75 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.8 points per game (125th in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per outing (79th in college basketball).

The 39.7 rebounds per game Appalachian State averages rank 19th in the country, and are 7.2 more than the 32.5 its opponents collect per outing.

Appalachian State connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 32.6% from deep while its opponents hit 31% from long range.

The Mountaineers average 96.7 points per 100 possessions (137th in college basketball), while allowing 81.2 points per 100 possessions (51st in college basketball).

Appalachian State has committed 1.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (65th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.7 (226th in college basketball).

