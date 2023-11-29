The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Mountaineers have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have hit.
  • In games Appalachian State shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Mountaineers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers sit at 119th.
  • The Mountaineers score 77.8 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 71.2 the Buccaneers allow.
  • Appalachian State is 3-1 when scoring more than 71.2 points.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Appalachian State put up 74.9 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 66.5 points per contest.
  • The Mountaineers allowed 62.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (67.7).
  • In home games, Appalachian State averaged 0.2 more treys per game (7.8) than when playing on the road (7.6). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in road games (35.1%).

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 UNC Wilmington W 86-56 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Murray State W 67-57 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Austin Peay W 78-58 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
11/29/2023 East Tennessee State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Auburn - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/5/2023 Central Penn - George M. Holmes Convocation Center

