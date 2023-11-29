Wednesday's contest that pits the Davidson Wildcats (5-1) versus the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1) at John M. Belk Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-55 in favor of Davidson, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Mountaineers' last outing on Friday ended in a 68-57 victory over Binghamton.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Appalachian State vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Appalachian State vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 73, Appalachian State 55

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Appalachian State Schedule Analysis

Appalachian State has four wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Appalachian State 2023-24 Best Wins

71-65 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 221) on November 6

71-64 at home over Ohio (No. 267) on November 11

68-63 over Furman (No. 293) on November 23

68-57 over Binghamton (No. 330) on November 24

Appalachian State Leaders

Emily Carver: 14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.6 STL, 31.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40)

14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.6 STL, 31.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40) Faith Alston: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Rylan Moffitt: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG%

7.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG% Mariah Frazier: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%

4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG% Zada Porter: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

Appalachian State Performance Insights

The Mountaineers put up 66.2 points per game (193rd in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per outing (162nd in college basketball). They have a +15 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.