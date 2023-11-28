North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Wilson County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hunt High School at Beddingfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson Christian Academy at Greenville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greenville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
SouthWest Edgecombe High School at Fike High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.