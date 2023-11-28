The Georgia State Panthers (3-2) battle the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Western Carolina vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 65.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 59.5 the Catamounts give up.

When it scores more than 59.5 points, Georgia State is 3-1.

Western Carolina's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.4 points.

The Catamounts average 61.7 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 56.4 the Panthers give up.

Western Carolina has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 56.4 points.

Georgia State has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 61.7 points.

This season the Catamounts are shooting 42.9% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Panthers concede.

Western Carolina Leaders

Lonasia Brewer: 10.7 PTS, 54.4 FG%

10.7 PTS, 54.4 FG% Tyja Beans: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG% Jada Burton: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.8 FG%

5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.8 FG% Chelsea Wooten: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)

8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43) Zanoria Cruz: 9.3 PTS, 45.2 FG%

Western Carolina Schedule