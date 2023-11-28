How to Watch Western Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Western Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Western Carolina Stats Insights
- The Catamounts make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- Western Carolina is 3-0 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the 34th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 247th.
- The 80.0 points per game the Catamounts average are only 2.2 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (77.8).
- When Western Carolina scores more than 77.8 points, it is 2-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Western Carolina fared better at home last season, averaging 78.9 points per game, compared to 67.7 per game in road games.
- When playing at home, the Catamounts surrendered 7.5 fewer points per game (65.8) than in away games (73.3).
- Western Carolina averaged 9.6 treys per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.2 more threes and 6.2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.4 threes per game, 31.0% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|W 66-64
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|McNeese
|W 76-74
|Ramsey Center
|11/26/2023
|North Alabama
|W 81-63
|Ramsey Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.