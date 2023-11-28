We have high school basketball competition in Stanly County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Stanly County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Albemarle High School at Chatham Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Silver City, NC

Silver City, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwestern Randolph High School at North Stanly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: New London, NC

New London, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gray Stone Day School at Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Rowan High School at South Stanly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Norwood, NC

Norwood, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Stanly High School at Mount Pleasant High School