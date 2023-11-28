North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Randolph County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwestern Randolph High School at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: New London, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Island Charter School at Uwharrie Charter Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Asheboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheatmore High School at East Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Davidson High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Trinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asheboro High School at Randleman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Randleman, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.