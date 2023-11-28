North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Pitt County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilson Christian Academy at Greenville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greenville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ayden-Grifton High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: East Chocowinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Central High School at North Pitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Bethel, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John A. Holmes High School at Bertie High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Windsor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
