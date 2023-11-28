The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) are 1.5-point favorites as they look to continue a five-game win streak when they host the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The point total in the matchup is set at 146.5.

NC State vs. Ole Miss Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ole Miss -1.5 146.5

Wolfpack Betting Records & Stats

NC State has combined with its opponent to score more than 146.5 points in three of five games this season.

NC State has a 152.4-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 5.9 more points than this game's point total.

NC State are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

NC State was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Wolfpack have entered two games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.

NC State has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

NC State vs. Ole Miss Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ole Miss 1 20% 72.2 154.8 67 136.8 137.3 NC State 3 60% 82.6 154.8 69.8 136.8 146.5

Additional NC State Insights & Trends

The Wolfpack's 82.6 points per game are 15.6 more points than the 67 the Rebels give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67 points, NC State is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

NC State vs. Ole Miss Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ole Miss 0-5-0 0-5 2-3-0 NC State 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0

NC State vs. Ole Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ole Miss NC State 7-10 Home Record 15-2 2-9 Away Record 4-6 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

