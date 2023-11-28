The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) play the NC State Wolfpack (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

NC State vs. Ole Miss Game Information

NC State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jarkel Joiner: 17 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jack Clark: 9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)

  • Myles Burns: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Amaree Abram: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

NC State vs. Ole Miss Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG NC State AVG NC State Rank
286th 67.5 Points Scored 77.7 41st
146th 69.1 Points Allowed 70.8 202nd
147th 32.2 Rebounds 34 54th
48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 8.3 74th
169th 13.1 Assists 12.7 204th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 9.1 8th

