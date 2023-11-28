The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. NC State matchup.

NC State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-1.5) 146.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-1.5) 147.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

NC State has won two games against the spread this year.

The Wolfpack have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Ole Miss has compiled a 0-5-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Rebels have hit the over twice.

NC State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 NC State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.