The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) welcome in the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

NC State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State Stats Insights

  • The Wolfpack are shooting 46% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 40.5% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, NC State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Rebels are the rebounding team in the country, the Wolfpack rank 193rd.
  • The Wolfpack score 15.6 more points per game (82.6) than the Rebels give up to opponents (67).
  • When it scores more than 67 points, NC State is 4-1.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, NC State averaged 83.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.7.
  • At home, the Wolfpack allowed 69.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than they allowed away (72.1).
  • At home, NC State sunk 9.1 triples per game last season, one more than it averaged away (8.1). NC State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).

NC State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Charleston Southern W 87-53 PNC Arena
11/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 84-78 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/24/2023 BYU L 95-86 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/28/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/6/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Reynolds Coliseum

