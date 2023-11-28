Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Nash County, North Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southern Nash High School at South Granville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Creedmoor, NC

Creedmoor, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Arendell Parrott Academy at Rocky Mount Academy