North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Nash County, North Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southern Nash High School at South Granville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arendell Parrott Academy at Rocky Mount Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.