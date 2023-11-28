We have high school basketball action in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bible Baptist Christian School at Tabernacle Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian Center School at Carmel Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Day School at High Point Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Sugar Creek Charter School at Jackson Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Olympic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Ardrey Kell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Covenant Day School at Wesleyan Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Charlotte Country Day School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Mecklenburg High School at Sun Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology at Hopewell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Harding University High School at Garinger High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Forestview High School at Palisades High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Charlotte High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Myers Park High School at Julius Chambers High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland School of Technology at West Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky River High School at North Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkwood High School at Weddington High School