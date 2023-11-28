North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bible Baptist Christian School at Tabernacle Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian Center School at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Day School at High Point Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sugar Creek Charter School at Jackson Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Olympic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ardrey Kell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covenant Day School at Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Mecklenburg High School at Sun Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology at Hopewell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harding University High School at Garinger High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forestview High School at Palisades High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Charlotte High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Myers Park High School at Julius Chambers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland School of Technology at West Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky River High School at North Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkwood High School at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.