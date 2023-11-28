Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Johnston County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Johnston High School at Hobbton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Newton Grove, NC

Newton Grove, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleveland High School at Knightdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Knightdale, NC

Knightdale, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Corinth Holders High School at West Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Benson, NC

Benson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Rosewood High School at Smithfield- Selma High School