North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Johnston County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Johnston High School at Hobbton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Newton Grove, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at Knightdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Knightdale, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corinth Holders High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Benson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosewood High School at Smithfield- Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
