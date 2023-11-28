Can we anticipate Jesperi Kotkaniemi lighting the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes face off with the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Kotkaniemi stats and insights

  • In seven of 20 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Flyers this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Kotkaniemi has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He has a 15.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 58 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kotkaniemi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:41 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:04 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:00 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:07 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

