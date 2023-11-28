North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you reside in Iredell County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Millers Creek Christian School at Statesville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Statesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Tabor High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Cabarrus High School at Mooresville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
