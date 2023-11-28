The Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho and the Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee are two of the top players to watch when these teams meet on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Hurricanes (-160)

Hurricanes (-160) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Carolina, Seth Jarvis has 17 points in 20 games (eight goals, nine assists).

Aho is another important player for Carolina, with 17 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring five goals and adding 12 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen has posted 10 goals and five assists for Carolina.

In six games, Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has conceded 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and has made 127 saves.

Flyers Players to Watch

Travis Sanheim has totaled two goals (0.1 per game) and put up 14 assists (0.7 per game), This places him among the leaders for Philadelphia with 16 total points (0.8 per game).

With 15 total points (0.7 per game), including eight goals and seven assists through 21 games, Farabee is pivotal for Philadelphia's attack.

This season, Philadelphia's Travis Konecny has 15 points, courtesy of 11 goals (first on team) and four assists (10th).

In the crease, Samuel Ersson has a 4-3-1 record this season, with an .881 save percentage (55th in the league). In 8 games, he has 163 saves, and has given up 22 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 14th 3.3 Goals Scored 3 19th 19th 3.35 Goals Allowed 2.76 8th 2nd 33.7 Shots 32.3 7th 1st 25.2 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 12th 21.62% Power Play % 10.14% 29th 25th 74.63% Penalty Kill % 83.58% 12th

