As they get ready to meet the Philadelphia Flyers (11-9-1) on Tuesday, November 28 at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (12-8) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Hurricanes Season Insights

Carolina has scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL (66 total, 3.3 per game).

Their goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers' 63 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 16th in the league.

Philadelphia has allowed 58 total goals this season (2.8 per game), ranking 11th in the NHL.

They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +5.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-160) Flyers (+135) 6

