LaMelo Ball, Top Hornets Players to Watch vs. the Knicks - November 28
The Charlotte Hornets (5-10) play the New York Knicks (9-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Mark Williams of the Hornets and Julius Randle of the Knicks are two players to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MSG, BSSE
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hornets' Last Game
The Hornets dropped their previous game to the Magic, 130-117, on Sunday. Miles Bridges led the way with 23 points, plus 10 boards and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Miles Bridges
|23
|10
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Terry Rozier
|22
|1
|9
|1
|1
|2
|Brandon Miller
|20
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info
|Hornets vs Knicks Injury Report
|Hornets vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Hornets vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball posts 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 8.2 assists per game, making 44.3% of shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game (fourth in NBA).
- Williams puts up 13.5 points, 10.1 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 68.3% from the field (second in league).
- Gordon Hayward is putting up 13.9 points, 4.5 assists and 5.2 boards per contest.
- P.J. Washington posts 14.7 points, 4.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 1.9 assists and 4.1 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LaMelo Ball
|29.7
|6.1
|8
|1.3
|0.3
|4.2
|Mark Williams
|13.4
|11.3
|1.5
|0.6
|0.9
|0
|Gordon Hayward
|11.1
|4.3
|3.9
|1.1
|0.3
|0.7
|P.J. Washington
|11.5
|4.3
|1.6
|0.4
|0.9
|1.6
|Brandon Miller
|12.6
|3.1
|1.8
|0.8
|0.3
|1.3
