North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gates County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Gates County, North Carolina today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gates County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Camden County High School at Gates County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Gatesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.