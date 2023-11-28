North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gaston County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Gaston County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gaston Day School at Westminster Catawba Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cherryville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Cherryville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashbrook High School at East Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Mount Holly, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forestview High School at Palisades High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland School of Technology at West Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hunter Huss High School at Hickory High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hickory, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Point High School at Fort Mill High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
