The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Edgecombe County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

SouthWest Edgecombe High School at Fike High School