North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Cumberland County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Halifax Academy at Fayetteville Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South View High School at Terry Sanford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Pauls High School at Douglas Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Springs High School at Cape Fear High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marlboro County High School at E. E. Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.