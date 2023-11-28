There is high school basketball action in Chatham County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chatham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Albemarle High School at Chatham Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Silver City, NC

Silver City, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Davidson High School at Chatham Central High School