North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Cabarrus County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwest Cabarrus High School at Mooresville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concord High School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Stanly High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
