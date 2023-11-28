Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Cabarrus County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northwest Cabarrus High School at Mooresville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Concord High School at Hickory Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Harrisburg, NC

Harrisburg, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Stanly High School at Mount Pleasant High School