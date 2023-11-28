North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Buncombe County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Buncombe County, North Carolina, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Henderson High School at North Buncombe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Weaverville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asheville Home School at Asheville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Swannanoa, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pisgah High School at Enka High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Candler, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Heritage High School at Asheville High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.