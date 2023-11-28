If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Buncombe County, North Carolina, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Henderson High School at North Buncombe High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Weaverville, NC

Weaverville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Asheville Home School at Asheville Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Swannanoa, NC

Swannanoa, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at Enka High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28

8:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Candler, NC

Candler, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Heritage High School at Asheville High School