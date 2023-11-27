North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Wake County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Knightdale High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Knightdale, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Apex High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roxboro Community High School at Southern Wake Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
