The Minnesota Vikings' T.J. Hockenson will face the Chicago Bears' defense and Jaylon Johnson in Week 12 action at U.S. Bank Stadium. See below for more stats and analysis on the Vikings receivers' matchup against the Bears secondary.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Vikings vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 95.6 8.7 2 67 8.25

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

T.J. Hockenson vs. Jaylon Johnson Insights

T.J. Hockenson & the Vikings' Offense

T.J. Hockenson leads his squad with 736 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 75 receptions (out of 102 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Minnesota is averaging the fourth-most yards in the NFL, at 266.7 (2,934 total passing yards).

The Vikings are averaging 23.0 points per game, the ninth-most in the league.

Minnesota has been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 37.9 times contest, which is fifth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Vikings are airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 64 total red-zone pass attempts (61.5% red-zone pass rate).

Jaylon Johnson & the Bears' Defense

Jaylon Johnson leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 25 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, giving up the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL with 2,705 (245.9 per game). It also ranks 21st in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7).

So far this year, the Bears are bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 31st in the NFL with 286 points ceded (26.0 per contest). They also rank 20th in total yards allowed (3,580).

Chicago has allowed over 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

The Bears have allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

T.J. Hockenson vs. Jaylon Johnson Advanced Stats

T.J. Hockenson Jaylon Johnson Rec. Targets 102 42 Def. Targets Receptions 75 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.8 25 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 736 25 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 66.9 2.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 277 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.