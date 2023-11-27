North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sampson County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Sampson County, North Carolina today? We have the information here.
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrells Christian Academy at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakewood High School at Pender High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Burgaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
