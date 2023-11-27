North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rowan County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Rowan County, North Carolina today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Rowan High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
