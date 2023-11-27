North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Charlotte High School at Palisades High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carolina Christian School at Jackson Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
