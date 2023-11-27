North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Guilford County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
T Wingate Andrews High School at Parkland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
