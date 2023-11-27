North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Forsyth County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T Wingate Andrews High School at Parkland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
