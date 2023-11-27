The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) face the Elon Phoenix (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Schar Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Elon vs. Presbyterian matchup in this article.

Elon vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Elon vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Elon vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends

Elon has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Phoenix's five games this season have gone over the point total.

Presbyterian has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Blue Hose games have hit the over four out of six times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.