Western Carolina vs. North Alabama: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 26
The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they host the North Alabama Lions (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center as 7.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5.
Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cullowhee, North Carolina
- Venue: Ramsey Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Western Carolina
|-7.5
|148.5
Western Carolina Betting Records & Stats
- Of Western Carolina's 28 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 148.5 points 10 times.
- The average amount of points in Western Carolina's matchups last season was 144.6, which is 3.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Western Carolina won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Western Carolina won 57.1% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (4-3).
- The Catamounts played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.
- Western Carolina has a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 148.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Western Carolina
|10
|35.7%
|73.9
|148
|70.7
|145
|141.8
|North Alabama
|13
|48.1%
|74.1
|148
|74.3
|145
|143.9
Additional Western Carolina Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Catamounts put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Lions gave up (74.3).
- When Western Carolina put up more than 74.3 points last season, it went 6-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall.
Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Western Carolina
|16-12-0
|1-1
|12-15-0
|North Alabama
|14-13-0
|4-6
|16-11-0
Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Western Carolina
|North Alabama
|9-5
|Home Record
|9-4
|6-9
|Away Record
|8-10
|5-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-8-0
|78.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.8
|67.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.8
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-7-0
