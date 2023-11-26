The North Alabama Lions (2-0) will play the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Game Information

Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

North Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Daniel Ortiz: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacari Lane: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Damien Forrest: 7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK KJ Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Soucie: 8.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Western Carolina Rank Western Carolina AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank 124th 73.9 Points Scored 74.1 119th 199th 70.7 Points Allowed 74.3 297th 69th 33.6 Rebounds 31.1 229th 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 60th 8.5 3pt Made 7.6 149th 221st 12.5 Assists 11.5 304th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 10.7 61st

