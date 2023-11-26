The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the North Alabama Lions (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Catamounts had a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% lower than the 44.2% of shots the Lions' opponents made.
  • Western Carolina went 11-1 when it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Catamounts were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 229th.
  • Last year, the Catamounts put up 73.9 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lions allowed.
  • Western Carolina had a 12-2 record last season when putting up more than 74.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Western Carolina averaged 78.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.2 more points than it averaged away from home (67.7).
  • Defensively the Catamounts were better at home last year, giving up 65.8 points per game, compared to 73.3 on the road.
  • In home games, Western Carolina drained 2.2 more three-pointers per game (9.6) than away from home (7.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in away games (31%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Notre Dame W 71-61 Purcell Pavilion
11/13/2023 @ Middle Tennessee W 66-64 Murphy Athletic Center
11/18/2023 McNeese W 76-74 Ramsey Center
11/26/2023 North Alabama - Ramsey Center
11/28/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/2/2023 @ Gardner-Webb - Paul Porter Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.