The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the North Alabama Lions (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Western Carolina Stats Insights

Last season, the Catamounts had a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% lower than the 44.2% of shots the Lions' opponents made.

Western Carolina went 11-1 when it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Catamounts were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 229th.

Last year, the Catamounts put up 73.9 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lions allowed.

Western Carolina had a 12-2 record last season when putting up more than 74.3 points.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Western Carolina averaged 78.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.2 more points than it averaged away from home (67.7).

Defensively the Catamounts were better at home last year, giving up 65.8 points per game, compared to 73.3 on the road.

In home games, Western Carolina drained 2.2 more three-pointers per game (9.6) than away from home (7.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in away games (31%).

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule