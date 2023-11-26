The UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs score an average of 58.4 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 50.7 the Spartans give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 50.7 points, Gardner-Webb is 0-3.
  • UNC Greensboro is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 58.4 points.
  • The 68 points per game the Spartans score are 23 fewer points than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (91).
  • This year the Spartans are shooting 43.3% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.

UNC Greensboro Leaders

  • Ayanna Khalfani: 11.8 PTS, 48.4 FG%
  • Jayde Gamble: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 STL, 44.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
  • Khalis Cain: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 62.5 FG%
  • Isys Grady: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Kelly Boyle: 3.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Radford W 63-60 Dedmon Center
11/20/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 72-51 Cassell Coliseum
11/22/2023 Montreat W 75-46 Greensboro Coliseum
11/26/2023 Gardner-Webb - Greensboro Coliseum
11/29/2023 Coastal Carolina - Greensboro Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ North Carolina - Carmichael Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.