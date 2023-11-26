The UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs score an average of 58.4 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 50.7 the Spartans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 50.7 points, Gardner-Webb is 0-3.

UNC Greensboro is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 58.4 points.

The 68 points per game the Spartans score are 23 fewer points than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (91).

This year the Spartans are shooting 43.3% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Ayanna Khalfani: 11.8 PTS, 48.4 FG%

11.8 PTS, 48.4 FG% Jayde Gamble: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 STL, 44.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

10.7 PTS, 3.2 STL, 44.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Khalis Cain: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 62.5 FG%

8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 62.5 FG% Isys Grady: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Kelly Boyle: 3.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

UNC Greensboro Schedule