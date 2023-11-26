How to Watch the UNC Greensboro vs. Gardner-Webb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup
UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
UNC Greensboro vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison
- The Runnin' Bulldogs score an average of 58.4 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 50.7 the Spartans give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 50.7 points, Gardner-Webb is 0-3.
- UNC Greensboro is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 58.4 points.
- The 68 points per game the Spartans score are 23 fewer points than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (91).
- This year the Spartans are shooting 43.3% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.
UNC Greensboro Leaders
- Ayanna Khalfani: 11.8 PTS, 48.4 FG%
- Jayde Gamble: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 STL, 44.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Khalis Cain: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 62.5 FG%
- Isys Grady: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Kelly Boyle: 3.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
UNC Greensboro Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Radford
|W 63-60
|Dedmon Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 72-51
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|Montreat
|W 75-46
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/26/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
