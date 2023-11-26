How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The UIC Flames (5-1) will aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Spartans have won three games in a row.
UNC Greensboro vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Southeast Missouri State vs Chattanooga (2:00 PM ET | November 26)
- North Alabama vs Western Carolina (4:00 PM ET | November 26)
UNC Greensboro Stats Insights
- The Spartans' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.7 percentage points higher than the Flames have given up to their opponents (35%).
- UNC Greensboro has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 35% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 233rd.
- The Spartans put up an average of 81.2 points per game, 18.9 more points than the 62.3 the Flames allow.
- When it scores more than 62.3 points, UNC Greensboro is 4-1.
UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UNC Greensboro put up 76.1 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged away (70.5).
- In 2022-23, the Spartans allowed 4.1 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than on the road (66).
- Beyond the arc, UNC Greensboro drained fewer treys on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.6%) than at home (36.1%) as well.
UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 78-72
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/24/2023
|UMKC
|W 76-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|Delaware
|W 88-77
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|UIC
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/1/2023
|William Peace
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
