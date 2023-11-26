Sunday's game features the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-3) squaring off at Place Bell Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-73 win for heavily favored Western Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 26.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UNC Asheville vs. Western Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

UNC Asheville vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 83, UNC Asheville 73

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Asheville vs. Western Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Kentucky (-10.2)

Western Kentucky (-10.2) Computer Predicted Total: 156.0

Western Kentucky has compiled a 1-1-0 record against the spread this season, while UNC Asheville is 0-4-0. The Hilltoppers are 1-1-0 and the Bulldogs are 4-0-0 in terms of hitting the over.

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game, with a +68 scoring differential overall. They put up 88.5 points per game (17th in college basketball) and allow 77.2 per outing (299th in college basketball).

UNC Asheville comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. It pulls down 35.2 rebounds per game (113th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.8.

UNC Asheville makes 9.2 three-pointers per game (58th in college basketball) while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc (193rd in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.7 per game at 33.8%.

UNC Asheville has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.3 per game (140th in college basketball) while forcing 15.2 (45th in college basketball).

