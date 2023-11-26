The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) welcome in the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-3) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Asheville vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec

Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers have averaged.

UNC Asheville has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hilltoppers sit at 105th.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 88.5 points per game, 15 more points than the 73.5 the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.

UNC Asheville has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 73.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Asheville scored more points at home (79.6 per game) than away (71.9) last season.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 9.5 fewer points per game at home (63.4) than on the road (72.9).

At home, UNC Asheville sunk 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (42.4%) than on the road (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule