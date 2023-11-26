The Tennessee Titans (3-7) will attempt to stop their three-game losing streak November 26, 2023 at Nissan Stadium against the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who have lost three games in a row.

Panthers Insights

  • The Panthers rack up 16.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer than the Titans surrender (21.4).
  • The Panthers rack up 266.7 yards per game, 76.4 fewer yards than the 343.1 the Titans give up.
  • Carolina rushes for 92.3 yards per game, 20 fewer than the 112.3 Tennessee allows per outing.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over six more times (13 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Panthers Away Performance

  • The Panthers' average points scored (19) and conceded (32.2) on the road are both higher than their overall averages of 16.3 and 27.5, respectively.
  • The Panthers rack up 302 yards per game in road games (35.3 more than their overall average), and give up 348.4 in road games (39.8 more than overall).
  • In road games, Carolina racks up 212.4 passing yards per game and concedes 202.4. That's more than it gains (174.4) and allows (179.2) overall.
  • The Panthers accumulate 89.6 rushing yards per game in away games (2.7 less than their overall average), and concede 146 in away games (16.6 more than overall).
  • The Panthers convert 38.9% of third downs in road games (1.7% higher than their overall average), and give up 36.1% in road games (0.4% lower than overall).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
11/5/2023 Indianapolis L 27-13 CBS
11/9/2023 at Chicago L 16-13 Amazon Prime Video
11/19/2023 Dallas L 33-10 FOX
11/26/2023 at Tennessee - FOX
12/3/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS
12/10/2023 at New Orleans - FOX
12/17/2023 Atlanta - -

