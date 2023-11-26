The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) play the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

  • The Tar Heels' 69.3 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 64.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • North Carolina has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.
  • FGCU's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 69.3 points.
  • The 69.3 points per game the Eagles score are 18.6 more points than the Tar Heels give up (50.7).
  • FGCU is 4-2 when scoring more than 50.7 points.
  • North Carolina is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 69.3 points.
  • This year the Eagles are shooting 41.2% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Tar Heels concede.
  • The Tar Heels make 39.2% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Carolina Leaders

  • Alyssa Ustby: 10.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.6 FG%
  • Deja Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Maria Gakdeng: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.7 FG%
  • Indya Nivar: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Lexi Donarski: 10.3 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Elon W 68-39 Carmichael Arena
11/24/2023 Vermont W 54-51 Hertz Arena
11/25/2023 Kansas State L 63-56 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 FGCU - Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 South Carolina - Carmichael Arena
12/6/2023 UNC Greensboro - Carmichael Arena

