The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) play the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

North Carolina vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

The Tar Heels' 69.3 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 64.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.

North Carolina has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

FGCU's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 69.3 points.

The 69.3 points per game the Eagles score are 18.6 more points than the Tar Heels give up (50.7).

FGCU is 4-2 when scoring more than 50.7 points.

North Carolina is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 69.3 points.

This year the Eagles are shooting 41.2% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Tar Heels concede.

The Tar Heels make 39.2% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 10.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.6 FG%

10.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.6 FG% Deja Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Maria Gakdeng: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.7 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.7 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Lexi Donarski: 10.3 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

