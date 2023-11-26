Sunday's game at Hertz Arena has the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) matching up with the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 64-63 victory for FGCU, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Tar Heels lost their most recent game 63-56 against Kansas State on Saturday.

North Carolina vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

North Carolina vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 64, North Carolina 63

Other ACC Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels picked up their best win of the season on November 12, when they secured a 74-70 victory over the Davidson Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 72) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, North Carolina is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

North Carolina has three wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 72) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 187) on November 24

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 243) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 344) on November 15

102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 346) on November 8

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 10.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.6 FG%

10.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.6 FG% Deja Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Maria Gakdeng: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.7 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.7 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Lexi Donarski: 10.3 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels put up 69.3 points per game (141st in college basketball) while giving up 50.7 per outing (17th in college basketball). They have a +112 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 18.6 points per game.

