North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) meet the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at HTC Center. This contest will begin at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Carolina Central Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Central Top Players (2022-23)
- Justin Wright: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Eric Boone: 7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brendan Medley-Bacon: 12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kris Monroe: 10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marque Maultsby: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antonio Daye Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jomaru Brown: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|North Carolina Central AVG
|North Carolina Central Rank
|136th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|75.6
|82nd
|290th
|74.0
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|65th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|14.6
|70th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|14.8
|348th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.