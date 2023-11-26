The North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) meet the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at HTC Center. This contest will begin at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

North Carolina Central Top Players (2022-23)

Justin Wright: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Brendan Medley-Bacon: 12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK

Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina Rank Coastal Carolina AVG North Carolina Central AVG North Carolina Central Rank 136th 73.3 Points Scored 75.6 82nd 290th 74.0 Points Allowed 65.9 55th 65th 33.7 Rebounds 32.4 134th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 230th 12.4 Assists 14.6 70th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 14.8 348th

