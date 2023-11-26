North Carolina Central vs. Duke Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 26
Sunday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (3-2) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-2) at Cameron Indoor Stadium should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 92-45 and heavily favors Duke to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.
The Eagles' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 69-58 win over Western Carolina.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Carolina Central vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina Central vs. Duke Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 92, North Carolina Central 45
Other MEAC Predictions
North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis
- North Carolina Central has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.
- North Carolina Central has one loss against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Carolina Central 2023-24 Best Wins
- 69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 359) on November 22
North Carolina Central Leaders
- Kyla Bryant: 13.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Kimeira Burks: 16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)
- Janiah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Nijah Cunningham: 9.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%
- Morgan Callahan: 9.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 32.6 FG%
North Carolina Central Performance Insights
- The Eagles outscore opponents by 10.0 points per game (posting 75.0 points per game, 94th in college basketball, and giving up 65.0 per outing, 204th in college basketball) and have a +50 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.