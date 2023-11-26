Sunday's contest between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3) and North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) going head to head at HTC Center has a projected final score of 79-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Coastal Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the game.

North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023

2:00 PM ET

Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center

North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 79, North Carolina Central 71

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Coastal Carolina (-8.6)

Coastal Carolina (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game (posting 76.4 points per game, 167th in college basketball, and conceding 68.9 per contest, 146th in college basketball) and have a +53 scoring differential.

The 31.9 rebounds per game North Carolina Central accumulates rank 247th in the nation, 2.7 fewer than the 34.6 its opponents pull down.

North Carolina Central connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball) at a 31.6% rate (216th in college basketball), compared to the 6.7 its opponents make, shooting 29% from beyond the arc.

North Carolina Central has come up on top in the turnover battle by 3.7 per game, committing 11 (114th in college basketball) while forcing 14.7 (65th in college basketball).

