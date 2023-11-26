Sunday's 6:00 PM ET matchup between the Orlando Magic (11-5) and the Charlotte Hornets (5-9) at Amway Center features the Magic's Franz Wagner and the Hornets' LaMelo Ball as players to watch.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSSE

Hornets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Hornets defeated the Wizards on Wednesday, 117-114. Ball scored a team-high 34 points (and contributed 13 assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LaMelo Ball 34 8 13 1 0 6 Miles Bridges 33 10 0 2 0 3 Brandon Miller 15 0 3 1 0 3

Hornets Players to Watch

Ball gives the Hornets 25.9 points, 5.8 boards and 8.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Mark Williams gets 13.6 points, 10.4 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 1 block.

Gordon Hayward's numbers for the season are 14.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, making 41.9% of his shots from the field.

The Hornets get 14.8 points, 5 boards and 1.9 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

Brandon Miller averages 13.7 points, 4 boards and 2 assists, making 46% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

